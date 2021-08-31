Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $123.37, with a volume of 91660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.84.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,204 shares of company stock worth $23,332,743. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

