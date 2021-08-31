Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

