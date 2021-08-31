Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 129,671 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Allegheny Technologies worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

