Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,123 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Ares Management worth $29,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 58.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.