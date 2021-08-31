Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.07 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

