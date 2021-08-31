Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.75 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $30,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.