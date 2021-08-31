Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,359 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Jack in the Box worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

JACK opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

