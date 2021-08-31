VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $74.71. Approximately 17,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 41,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74.

