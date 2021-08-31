VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.52 and last traded at $74.58. 5,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68.

