Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NIHK stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 251,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,182. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

