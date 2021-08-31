Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NIHK stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 251,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,182. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 8.26.
Video River Networks Company Profile
