VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $999,858.65 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, VIG has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $999,858.65 and approximately $2,101.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.
VIG Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
Buying and Selling VIG
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
