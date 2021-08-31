VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.00

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.
About VIP Gloves
