Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

SPCE opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

