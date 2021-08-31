Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 7.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 116,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,107,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 135.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

