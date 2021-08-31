Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84). 593,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 761% from the average session volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.75 ($2.83).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09. The company has a market capitalization of £121.45 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.