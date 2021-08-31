Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.10. 470,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a market cap of $446.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.