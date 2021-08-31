Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $231.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.30. The company has a market capitalization of $450.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.