Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $321,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.10. 9,403,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

