Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 309,275 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Visa worth $1,617,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.50. 204,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

