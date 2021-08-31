VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

VTGN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

