Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

