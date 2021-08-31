VITE Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. VITE has a market cap of $45.57 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,924,645 coins and its circulating supply is 487,353,535 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.