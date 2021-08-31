VITE Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. VITE has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and $7.14 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057624 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,020,060,666 coins and its circulating supply is 487,489,556 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

