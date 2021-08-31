Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.47 or 0.00027617 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $271,902.28 and approximately $35,869.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 29,364 coins and its circulating supply is 20,182 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

