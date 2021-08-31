Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Short Interest Update

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

