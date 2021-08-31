Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 4.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10. 8,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,178,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $843.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.44.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 143.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vuzix by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

