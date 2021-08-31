W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 37.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $434.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

