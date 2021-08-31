Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

