Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €148.18 ($174.33).

Shares of WCH opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.11. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €146.35 ($172.18).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

