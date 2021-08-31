Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 94,480 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 330,721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 408,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,427. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.