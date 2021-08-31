Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 303,707 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 214,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

