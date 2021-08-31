Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.26. 52,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.