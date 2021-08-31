Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,188 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 23,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $47.94.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

