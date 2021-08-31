Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.89. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,159. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.00 and its 200-day moving average is $281.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

