Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,143,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.62. 43,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,249. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

