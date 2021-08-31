Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. 58,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,639. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

