Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $12.26 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,530 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 559,653 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 264.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.