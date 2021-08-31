Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.81% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

