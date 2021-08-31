Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 1,432,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

