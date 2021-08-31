Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 57.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 1,439,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $351.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.