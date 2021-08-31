Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 387.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,292 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 701,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

