Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 10,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.