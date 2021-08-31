Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 6,085,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

