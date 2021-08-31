Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 8.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $132,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.15. 142,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

