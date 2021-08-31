Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.74. 5,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.