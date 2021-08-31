Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,387 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 163,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 347,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,007,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 146,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,063. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23.

