Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $736.71. 591,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,916,812. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $729.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

