Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,088 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $60,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

