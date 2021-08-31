Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,639,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,062,832,000 after acquiring an additional 540,056 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,062,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Comcast by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 220,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. 456,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $276.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.