Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 35,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 651,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

